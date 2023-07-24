WOOD RIVER, Ill. – A person of interest is in custody following a pre-dawn shooting in Wood River, Illinois.

According to Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells, the shooting happened shortly before 4:10 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Tennyson Street.

Police arrived at a single-family residence and found a man who lived there had been shot. Other law enforcement agencies from the area also responded to assist Wood River police in questioning people at the home.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken by ambulance to the Wood River Police Department, where he was transferred to a helicopter, and then airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. The victim, identified as Jacob Wall, died at the hospital. Wall was 23.

People at the home, guests of Wall’s, were questioned at the police department. Chief Wells said a person of interest, who was not at the home when police arrived, was eventually located and taken into custody. No charges have been filed yet.

The chief said the shooting was not a random act of violence.