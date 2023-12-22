EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – We all know there’s no place like home for the holidays. With that sentiment in mind, Friday was a very special day for 24 children in foster care.

Many children joined their forever families on Friday after their adoptions were finalized at the Madison County Courthouse. This was the sixth annual adoption day celebration in Madison County.

For many families, with adoptions finalized just three days before Christmas, it proved to be an emotional day.

“It’s a long time coming,” said Jason Price. “These girls cam into our home as strangers, and they’re staying as family. To me, family is what you make of it. It’s not necessarily blood; it’s love, and you make your family. We’ve been gracious with two wonderful girls who are super smart and talented. This completes what we wanted.”

Finalizations were followed by a celebration that included a balloon arch, balloon animals, a magician and T-shirt decorating. Disney characters, super heroes and Santa Claus also made special appearances.