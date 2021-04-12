2,433 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois, and 18 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Public health officials report 2,433 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Illinois and 18 related deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate from April 5 through April 11 is 4.9%.
There have been 1,282,205 coronavirus cases, including 21,523 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.
Public health officials say a total of 7,243,383 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of late Sunday.
There were 1,998 patients in Illinois hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 418 patients were in intensive care units, with 177 on ventilators.