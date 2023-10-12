EDWARDSVILLE – Charges have been filed against 24 juvenile students from Alton High School, with two more students facing charges as adults. A series of fights broke out on August 30, causing the campus to go into a soft lockdown. The school switched to remote learning for a few days, set new protocols for football game attendance, and installed new security system.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation that led to the charges. They cover a wide range of offenses, from disorderly conduct, acting as a mob, and assaulting a police officer.

The students facing charges are between 14 and 18 years old, including 15 girls and 11 boys. Among them, Precious Holloway, 18, and A’Marie Robinson, 18, are being charged as adults. During the investigation, no weapons were found on any of the students.

“After a close review of each case referred to our office, we have seen fit to file charges against these students for various crimes stemming from these incidents,” states Madison County State’s Attorney, Tom Haine.

Haine said. “It is a tragedy whenever the criminal justice system becomes the appropriate tool to punish students for actions that occur in school. But where necessary, we will use all tools the law offers to ensure the safety of our schools. Our schools must be protected from crime and violence. Period.”