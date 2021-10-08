2nd spill in weeks at US Steel plant prompts precautions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - New Kids on the Block are coming to St. Louis on May 14, 2022 and are bringing some other groups from the ’90s along with them! Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue are joining the tour. Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com

Danny Wood from New Kids on the Block said it's great to go on tour and see the new generation of Blockheads. He said women who were fans in the '90s bring their children to the show now, creating new fans.