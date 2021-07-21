3 fires in under 10 hours in East St. Louis, fire department suspects arson

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Three fires happened in East St. Louis, Illinois within ten hours Tuesday into Wednesday.

Assistant Chief George McClellan of the East St. Louis Fire Department explained the circumstances surrounding the fires.

A fire started at about 5:00 p.m. Tuesday in a pallet yard. There was heavy smoke and some pallets and tires were on fire. McClellan said the pallet yard doesn’t have any electricity or gas. He believes the fire was a result of arson, however, he said no one was on the scene at the time.

The next two fires were structure fires.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.