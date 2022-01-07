3 in custody after police chase goes across Mississippi River multiple times

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A police chase that started in Pontoon Beach, Illinois led to three arrests Friday morning.

A license plate reader camera spotted a vehicle in Pontoon Beach wanted in connection with a crime. Police chased the driver from Pontoon Beach into Downtown St. Louis then back into Illinois. The pursuit ended back in north St. Louis. Two people surrendered at Lexington Avenue at Geraldine. A third person ran but was later captured.

Overnight police chase started from Pontoon Beach into Downtown St Louis back into the metro east then back into Downtown Missouri 3 people in custody one person took off he was captured at St Louis Ave and Kingshighway. pic.twitter.com/oMP34kygpq — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) January 7, 2022

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.