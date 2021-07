EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Three people were injured in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in East St. Louis.

The car the three people were in flipped over at about 1:30 a.m. on State Street at North 39th Street.

Police are looking for another vehicle involved in the crash.

3 people injured in hit-and-run crash 39th and State Street in East St Louis around 1:30 this morning pic.twitter.com/zAeG6KK29W — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 26, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

