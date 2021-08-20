3 killed in wrong-way collision along SW Chicago highway

CHICAGO (AP) — State police say a motorist traveling the wrong way on a highway on Chicago’s southwest side collided head-on early Friday with another vehicle, leaving three people dead. WLS-TV reports that police say two women, a driver and a passenger, who were in the vehicle going the wrong way were pronounced dead at the scene along the Stevenson Expressway after the 12:35 a.m. crash. A man driving the other vehicle was also pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as 54-four-year-old Khalid Jaber of Oak Lawn, and also identified one of the women crash victims as 26-year-old Rella Ellise Norey of Chicago.