3 men walk away uninjured after small aircraft crashes in Madison County, Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A single-engine aircraft crashed into an open field in Madison County late Sunday morning. The pilot and two passengers were uninjured.

According to a spokesperson for the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred just after 11:10 a.m. near Decamp Road and Route 4 in Staunton.

The pilot told first responders he was forced to make an emergency landing after his plane, a silver 1948 Navion L-17B, lost power.

The aircraft sustained only minor damage in the landing. The 62-year-old pilot and two passengers, 79 and 71 years of age, declined medical treatment at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have opened an investigation on the crash.