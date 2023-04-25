COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – One person is dead after shots rung out on a street in Collinsville Tuesday morning. Multiple people are in custody and police may still be looking for one other person.

Authorities told FOX 2 that the murder took place at the intersection of the North Seminary and West Clay Streets. This all happened very close to the Collinsville Police Department, right across the street from the location.

A woman who stopped by and identified herself as the victim’s mother shared that her son who was shot and killed was 19 years old.

Collinsville police rushed to the scene around 7:00 p.m. after getting a call for shots fired with multiple people running from the scene. Upon arrival, they found one person on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS crews tried to provide life-saving treatment, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later it was revealed that witnesses reported seeing four people running from the area, and they were able to provide officers a general description. Police searched the area and located three people matching those descriptions.

After a brief foot chase, the three were captured and are in custody Tuesday morning. However, police believe a fourth person may still be at large.

Collinsville police are asking anyone who lives in the area and has security cameras that may have captured the shooting or the potential suspects to please call them.

At this point, police have not released the name of the victim or suspects. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.