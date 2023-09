MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Madison County Illinois State’s Attorney Tom Haine is trying something new with the state’s new ‘SAFE-T Act,’ eliminating cash bail.

He wants to use the law to lock up accused killer Michael Perham. Perham had been free on bail under the old system. He is charged in the murder of his girlfriend in a domestic dispute in Troy, Illinois earlier this month.

The court hearing in the case is at 9:00 a.m. Friday.