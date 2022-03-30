ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — There were multiple water rescues in St. Clair County after rain showers caused some flooding Wednesday night, according to authorities.

One incident happened near Scott Air Force Base. Water rushed over Keck Road near Route 158 around 7:30 p.m., trapping several cars.

While most of the cars managed to drive out, the Belleville Fire Department’s Swift Water Team rescued one man. The victim was treated and released at the scene.

About 16 miles away, two women and a dog were rescued from a trapped vehicle in the 6300 block of Robinson School Road in New Athens. The Smithton and Freeburg fire departments assisted in that rescue.