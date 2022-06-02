ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A gunman shot three people and killed one person Thursday during an interrupted burglary in southern Illinois.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says one person died, one person is battling critical injuries and one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Investigators say three people were shot after a resident-interrupted burglary near the village of New Athens. No suspect information is immediately available, and it’s unclear what the motive may have been in the shooting or burglary attempt.

