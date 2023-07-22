MILLSTADT, Ill. – A three-year-old boy from southern Illinois is competing for the title of best mullet in a kids’ division of the USA Mullet Championship.

Bohdi Fisher from Millstadt, Illinois, advances to the second round of the competition for 1-4 year-olds. With a “Swayze Special” mullet, Bohdi ranked 17th in the first round of voting and earned $317.51 in donations.

On Bohdi’s mullet profile page, he says, “My mullet parties hard in the back, stares you down in front, and my sides are clean and easy. All the others can contest, but the Swayze Special is the best! That’s hard core. That’s what I’m for, the boy you adore.”

Mullet Champ USA just opened up voting for its kids’ divisions earlier in July. The second round of voting runs from July 19-23 and will consist of the top 100 contestants. A third and final round will consists of the Top 25 voter-getters from Aug. 7-11.

Anyone looking to vote for Bohdi can submit one vote every 24 hours with a Mullet Champ website account.