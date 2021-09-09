3-year-old killed: $5,000 reward offered for information

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Investigators in East St. Louis are asking for the public’s assistance to help them solve the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old girl. Anonymous tip hotline CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Calyia Stringer was fatally wounded after a stray bullet fired from outside her home came through the walls of her home, hitting her in the head as she watched TV.

The shooting happened Sunday, Sept. 5 around 9:30 p.m. at the Roosevelt Homes housing complex in the 1300 block of N. 44th Street.

Stringer was rushed to a St. Louis-area hospital but she succumbed to her injury on Sept. 7.

Homicide investigators have since learned a dark-colored sedan began shooting into a crowd of people standing outside Building 47 at Roosevelt Homes. At least one person in the crowd returned fire. Amid the shooting, a bullet entered Building 47 and struck Stringer.

Anyone with information or tips leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward.