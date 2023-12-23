ILLINOIS – The state of Illinois will ring in the new year with more than 300 new laws, ranging in scope from public safety to healthcare and many other sectors.

FOX 2 reviewed the list of new laws and picked out five worth knowing for Illinoisans…

Illinois gun owners who have certain assault weapons or attachments have until January 1 to register them with the state. It’s a requirement as part of an assault weapons ban law that Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed last winter, prohibiting the sale of many guns after Jan. 10.

State leaders intend to use the registration database to keep track of the remaining legal assault weapons in the state. Anyone who doesn’t follow that order could be charged with a misdemeanor as soon as New Year’s Day.

Starting next year, employers in Illinois have a legal obligation to provide paid leave to their employees. Gov. Pritzker signed an act last winter that requires 40 hours of paid leave a year for every worker in Illinois.

Employers may choose to offer more paid leave. Employees can use paid leave for any reason anytime after they have worked with an employer for three months, and they don’t necessarily need to provide documentation to their employer to request time off.

As of Jan. 1, Illinois drivers will no longer be able to engage in teleconferencing, video chats, or video streaming while driving.

While Illinois has had a law to ban texting and driving for more than a decade, it didn’t necessarily cut all forms of hands-free phone communication. Anyone caught violating this law could face up to a $75 fine for the first offense and a $150 fine after four or more offenses.

State-funded libraries will pledge not to ban books or materials facing pushback due to “partisan or doctrinal” disapproval. For libraries that violate this order, they could be at risk of losing state funding.

The new law arrives as politicians in some states push to remove books with certain themes on LGBTQ or critical race theory. Illinois public libraries must adopt the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights or submit their own written policy for state approval.

A new law aims to protect new and elderly homeowners who are new to the home buying process and more susceptible to deceptive mortgage marketing tactics.

All marketing materials, including mail advertisements, from mortgage companies that aren’t directly connect to a homeowner’s mortgage must follow enhanced state guidelines. This effort intends to reduce any practices that might mislead customers into unnecessary mortgage refinancing.

Other notable laws taking effect on Jan. 1, 2024, include the following…

HB 3202: More access to fentanyl test strips in emergencies

HB 3202: Illinois covers home saliva cancer screening for at-risk patients

HB 3772: Carjacking victims not liable for some violations and fees

HB 3751: Non-citizens can become Illinois police officers

HB 2607: Kids testifying in abuse cases not required to confront abusers

HB 2153: Illinois creates used paint recycling program

For a full list of new Illinois laws, check out this ABC7 Chicago Digital Exclusive.