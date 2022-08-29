CHICAGO — At least 35 people were shot, nine fatally in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

The shootings occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Monday.

In one of the latest incidents, a 46-year-old woman was killed and a 42-year-old man was injured following a double shooting outside the 22nd District Station Sunday night in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

Police said a 46-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were driving in a vehicle when a grey Chrysler approached and began shooting at them. The victims then drove onto police property.

According to police, the Chrysler followed them and the offenders exited their vehicle and continued shooting at the man and woman. The woman was shot in the head and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The man suffered a graze wound to the lower body and was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

In another incident, police said a 25-year-old man and 60-year-old man were standing on the street in the 2100 block of East 71st Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when an unknown dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots at them.

The 25-year-old was shot in the ankle and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The 60-year-old was shot in the upper right thigh and also transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

In another shooting, police said a 36-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle on the 100 block of East 79th Street around 2:36 p.m. Sunday when he was shot in the back by an unknown person. The man was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody in any of the shootings. Police are investigating.