4-year-old accidentally shoots 8-year-old brother inside home in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – East St. Louis police are investigating after a 4-year-old accidentally shot and injured his 8-year-old brother Sunday.

Investigators say the shooting all unfolded around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of 24th Street when the two children were inside of the home playing with a loaded hand gun when it accidentally discharged.

According to police sources, the kids were apparently shooting a video.

It’s unclear how the children got a hold of the weapon. We are told the gun belong to a family member. An adult was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Police would only say detectives are still in the early stages of the investigation but urged parents to keep weapons out of the reach of children and always have a safety lock.

We are told the 8-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said it’s unclear if the parents will face charges. The investigation is ongoing.