ALTON, Ill. – A 40-year-old man who recently died in a structure fire has been identified.

The fire happened in an apartment garage in the 800 block of Arch Street in Alton, Ill. The victim was identified as John P. Weber by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

The incident is under investigation by the Alton Police Department, Alton Fire Department, Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.