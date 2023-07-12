EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Authorities arrested more than 400 people and recovered more than 100 weapons from a recent federal operation based in southern Illinois.

“Operation Triple Beam Piasa” was a three-month enforcement operation in Illinois intended to combat violence, disrupt gang activity and reduce violent crime ahead of summer. Many law enforcement agencies participated in the federal operation, primarily focusing on the Metro East and Centralia region.

Through the operation…

Authorities made 407 felony arrests, including 128 of confirmed or associated gang members.

Authorities arrested 29 wanted for homicide, 72 wanted for aggravated assault, 16 wanted for armed robbery and 130 wanted for weapons offenses.

Agents seized 117 firearms, around $47,000 in cash, 13 vehicles and 150 kilograms of illegal narcotics.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Officers in this latest operation knew the dangers of interacting with and arresting criminals with violent histories—and yet, they persisted. I sincerely commend all who participated and contributed to this operation’s success,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe.

“Operation Triple Beam Piasa” was a collaborative effort led by the Southern District of Illinois and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.