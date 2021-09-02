5 Illinois area schools with COVID outbreaks says state health officials

CHICAGO (AP) — Twenty-six Illinois schools are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks, mostly in districts that are complying with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s school mask executive order.

There are 5 schools with outbreaks in the St. Louis area according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

IDPH says the outbreaks include those that have been identified by the school’s local health department to have at least two COVID-19 cases among people who may have a shared exposure on school grounds and come from different households.

Most of the schools reported fewer than five cases.

Carlyle School District 1, about 45 minutes east of O’Fallon, Ill., which is on the state’s list of school districts refusing to comply with the indoor mask mandate, reported 16 or more.

Here are some of the other schools in the metro area:

Ben-Gil Elementary School- Gillespe, Ill (less than 5 cases)

Staunton Community USD#6- Staunton, Ill (16 or more cases)

Evangelical School- Godfrey (less than 5 cases)

Woodland Elementary School- Edwardsville (less than 5)

Carlyle School- Carlyle, Ill (16 or more cases)

You can see more information on IDPH’s website and other data about COVID and schools.