5 Illinois soldiers return from Afghanistan marking end of combat mission with Polish military

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Five Illinois National Guard Soldiers deployed in May as part of Bilateral Embedded Staff Team (BEST) A25 have returned home just in time for Christmas.

The soldiers were wrapping up combat missions with the Polish military in U.S. Central Command that has lasted more than 15 years.

BEST A25, whose mission is to advise and support the Polish military contingent in Afghanistan, deployed in early May to the U.S. Central Command area in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel arriving in theater amid the pandemic.

“These missions were vital for our national defense as the country of Poland was part of the U.S. coalition in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General and Commander of the Illinois National Guard said. “Fighting together as brothers and sisters in arms strengthened the Illinois National Guard’s unique State Partnership Program relationship with the Polish military.”

The Soldiers are from various areas in Illinois including Champaign, Chicago, Frankfort, Tinley Park, and Collinsville.

The Soldiers were selected for the mission based on their training and skills.

“It was not long after combat operations in Iraq began that the Polish military requested a contingent of Illinois National Guard Soldiers to serve as a liaison team. After the Polish shifted forces to Afghanistan, we went with them,” said Maj. Gen. Michael A. Zerbonia of Chatham, Illinois said.

Zerbonia said the Illinois Army National Guard was requested because of their long-standing and successful partnership with the Polish military.

Poland has sent thousands of Soldiers to support U.S. led efforts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

During their latest deployment, the team oversaw the retrograde of more than $11.5 million in equipment, updated the Polish armored vehicle fleet, and oversaw the end of the Polish mission at Forward Operating Base Fenty.

BEST A25 Commander Lt. Col. Jason F. Osberg of Champaign, Illinois said one of the most important accomplishments of his team was overseeing the end of the Illinois Army National Guard BEST missions.

Before leaving Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan BEST A25 turned over operations to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, based at Fort Drum, New York.

“The BEST missions were extremely important because it not only demonstrated the strong relationship between Poland and the state of Illinois, but it also showed the ILARNG commitment to the war on terror and the NATO mission in Afghanistan,” Osberg said.

The Illinois National Guard has had a State Partnership Program with the Polish military since 1993.

The State Partnership Program between the Illinois National Guard and Poland has helped Poland emerge from the Warsaw Pact to become a member of NATO and one of the United States’ staunchest allies.