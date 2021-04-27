50-year-old charged in O’Fallon, Ill. vandalism investigation

O’FALLON, Ill. – O’Fallon Police have made an arrest in connection with recent vandalism reports.
Since the beginning of March, police have investigated several incidents of vandalism in and around the Lincoln Crossing shopping center on Highway 50.
Law enforcement believed one person had been throwing rocks or landscaping bricks into business windows and car windshields for several weeks at the McDonalds, the T-Mobile store, and then Pet Smart.
On Monday night, police arrested 50-year-old Leroy Johnson for the vandalism. He was located in the 1600 block of Highway 50.
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Johnson with felony and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property. He remains jailed on a $95,000 bond.