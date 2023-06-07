CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – One man is in custody following a shooting early Thursday morning at a home in rural southern Illinois.

According to Clinton County Sheriff Dan Travous, the shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. in the 600 block of Main Street in Jamestown.

The sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls for a shooting. Deputies and other first responders arrived to find a man shot to death at a residence. The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of family members.

The suspected shooter, a 52-year-old man, was taken into custody at the scene. He’s being held at the Clinton County Jail pending formal charges.

Sheriff Travous said investigators believe the suspect and victim knew one another and that this was not a random attack.

Jamestown is located approximately 50 miles east of downtown St. Louis.