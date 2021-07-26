55-year-old motorcyclist killed in collision in Alton

ALTON, Ill. – A 55-year-old Hartford, Illinois man died Monday morning after being struck head-on by a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

According to Illinois State Police investigators, the crash happened just before 6:25 a.m. on Fosterburg Road at Serenity Drive in Alton.

Police say A 2005 Pontiac Grand Am was traveling southbound on Fosterburg and caught up to a vehicle near Serenity. The driver of the Grand Am attempted to pass the vehicle in front of him but pulled in front of a motorcycle heading northbound.

The motorcycle and Grand Am collided.

The motorcyclist, identified as Matthew Foster, was pronounced dead at the scene by 7:15 a.m.

State police issued citations to the 19-year-old driver of the Grand Am for failure to reduce speed, improper passing, not wearing a seatbelt, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

The crash remains under investigation, state police say.