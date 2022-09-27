MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – Officials are asking for the public’s help finding a Jerseyville, Illinois man wanted on multiple warrants.

Devin Alan Krueger, 26, is wanted in Macoupin, Jersey, Greene, and Madison counties. He is also wanted for questioning regarding several residential burglaries and possessing a stolen vehicle.

Police describe Krueger as 5’9″ tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who submits a tip that leads to Krueger’s arrest could be eligible for up to $5,000.

His last known address was in the 21000 block of Tuetken Road in Jerseyville.

Anyone with information on Krueger’s whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 800-352-0136. Tips can also be submitted online at macmontcrimestoppers.com.

