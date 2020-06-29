6 people charged in Belleville teen’s killing

Top left to right: Keandre Hollis, Olivia Willey, and Tarik Horton. Bottom left to right: Marquis Triplett, Nolan Birge, and Nicholas Lester.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged six people in connection with last week’s murder of a Belleville teen.

According to the Belleville Police Department, officers were called to the 6300 block of W. Washington Street for a shooting around 5:30 p.m. on June 24.

The victim, identified as 16-year-old Demauryon Smith, was found with gunshot wounds to his torso. Police said Smith’s friend drove him to Belleville Memorial Hospital. Smith was then airlifted to a St. Louis hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Before Smith left the Belleville Hospital, he was alert and spoke with detectives.

That evening, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to assist with the investigation.

Authorities eventually identified and arrested six people for the murder. Three of the suspects were from Belleville, one from O’Fallon, Illinois, and two suspects lived together in Champaign.

Keandre Hollis, 21, and Olivia Willey, 19, were each charged with first-degree murder and armed violence.

Nicholas Lester, 17, and Nolan Birge, 17, were both charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery.

Tark Horton, 19, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

Marquis Triplett, 16, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.