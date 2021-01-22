6 train cars derailed, Hwy 3 in Fairmont City closed

FAIRMONT CITY, Ill. – A Metro East roadway is completely closed Friday morning after an overnight train derailment.

A portion of Highway 3 in Fairmont City, Illinois is shut down in both directions as crews try to clear the derailed cars, but this process could take a while.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Authorities said six train cars were derailed. Some of the cars were empty while others had automobiles in them.

Railroad police said the cause of the derailment is unknown at this time, but no one was hurt.

Train derails overnight in the metro east details on Fox2 News In the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/QOaq4T9zWF — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) January 22, 2021

There is not yet a time frame from authorities of when Highway 3 may reopen.