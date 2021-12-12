6 victims in Amazon warehouse collapse identified

EDWARDSVILLE, Il. – The recovery process from the strong tornado that tore through the Amazon facility continues. The fire department is still working to clear debris from the site and working with representatives of Amazon to account for all their personnel. Representatives of Amazon are on-site and assisting with the search process.

The Madison County Coroner is reporting the positive identification of the six people who lost their lives when the Amazon facility took a direct hit from an EF-3 tornado, where top winds of 155 mph are estimated.

The victims are 28-year-old Deandre S. Morrow of St. Louis, Missouri, 62-year-old Kevin D. Dickey of Carlyle, Illinois, 29-year-old Clayton Lynn Cope of Alton, Illinois, 34-year-old Etheria S. Hebb of St. Louis, Missouri, 46-year-old Larry E. Virden of Collinsville, Illinois, and 26-year-old Austin J. McEwen of Edwardsville, Illinois.

The City of Edwardsville says that anyone wishing to report a relative that may be missing from this incident should contact the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131. Information regarding a missing person will be gathered and directed to the Office of the Coroner who will coordinate efforts to locate and account for anyone still believed missing.

Any residents that have significant damage to their home or property can contact the United Way by calling 211 and a representative will collect the needed information and direct it to the proper authorities.