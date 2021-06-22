’60 Minutes’ reflects on 1993 report on Belleville & East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The television news program “60 Minutes” is reflecting on over five decades of covering racial injustice and policing.

A story posted this week reflects on features twelve of their groundbreaking reports. One of them is a 1993 broadcast on the racial disparities between Belleville and East St. Louis in Illinois.

East St. Louis had the highest per capita murder rate in the country in 1993. People in Belleville were trying to put up an iron gate to block a road connecting the two communities.

The poorest city in Illinois is now East St. Louis with a median household income of $24,343. Nearby neighbor Belleville has median household income of $48,099. Those numbers are based on 2019 census data.