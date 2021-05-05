60% of Illinois adults and 80% of seniors have received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,410 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 30 additional deaths.

Adams County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 3 females 50s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Iroquois County: 1 male 60s

Jackson County: 1 male 60s

Lake County: 1 female 40s

Mason County: 1 female 70s

McDonough County: 1 female 60s

McHenry County: 1 female 80s

Monroe County: 1 male 80s

Ogle County: 1 female 70s

Peoria County: 1 male 50s

Whiteside County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

Woodford County: 1 female 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,346,398 cases, including 22,096 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,670 specimens for a total of 23,007,188.

As of last night, 2,060 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 496 patients were in the ICU and 249 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 28-May 4 is 3.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 28-May 4 is 3.9%.

As President Biden sets the goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by July 4, 2021, “Illinois has administered more doses than the national average and will continue to pursue innovative strategies to encourage all eligible residents to get vaccinated” a press release stated.

A total of 9,546,833 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 71,219 doses.

Yesterday, 96,415 doses were reported administered in Illinois, including approximately 40,000 doses that were not reported by pharmacies over the weekend because of a national system issue. Additional doses could also be added.