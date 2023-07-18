EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An East St. Louis man was sentenced Tuesday for striking his girlfriend with his truck and killing her earlier this year.

A Madison County jury convicted Richard Mayor in June of first-degree murder in the death of Lisa Dunnavant-Polach. The two had been in a relationship, but got into a dispute prior to the murder.

“This was a cowardly yet cruel act by a criminal who has no regard for others,” Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine said. “To this day, (Mayor) refuses to take responsibility for his actions.”

A Madison County Circuit Court judge imposed a 60-year sentence against the defendant. Mayor will be required to serve the entire term, effectively making it a life sentence.

Dunnavant-Polach was killed on Feb. 21, along Illinois 111, in the area north of Interstate 270 near Bel Air Drive. She had been running on foot and attempting to evade Mayor, who was driving a Ford F-150.

Two good Samaritans attempted to assist Dunnavant-Polach. Stacy O’Dell testified in court that she saw what was happening and called her husband, Steven, and asked him to come and help. Steven, who was driving a tractor-trailer, pulled over along the side of the highway to help Dunnavant-Polach. As Dunnavant-Polach ran to get into the tractor-trailer, Mayor slammed into her with his truck and sped off.

Steven O’Dell, a former Marine, told the court that one of Dunnavant-Polach’s legs was severed, and that he used a microphone cord from his CB radio to tie a tourniquet around her leg.

Steven called 911 and asked Dunnavant-Polach if she knew who hit her. She identified Mayor as the man behind the wheel of the pickup.

Dunnavant-Polach was rushed to a St. Louis hospital, but later died from her injuries. She was 46.

Mayor represented himself during the trial. He asked the jury to consider a reduced charge of reckless homicide. He did not deny hitting Dunnavant-Polach with his truck, but claimed his food got stuck between the brake and gas pedal, and that he blacked out after the incident. He believed the damage to his truck was caused by striking a deer.