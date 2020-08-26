61-year-old killed in dog attack in Belleville

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – An investigation is underway Wednesday in the Metro East after a man from St. Clair County was attacked and killed by two dogs.

According to Capt. Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened at 1:40 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of Campus Drive in incorporated Belleville.

St. Clair County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the residence and contacted the 45-year-old homeowner, who told authorities his stepfather had been attacked by his two dogs.

Deputies found the victim, identified as Stephen Pemberton Sr., inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homeowner’s wife and a health care worker were in a separate room during the attack. They heard the attack but could not leave the room they were in.

The homeowner said the dogs are typically kept in a laundry room when he leaves the house. It’s unclear if the dogs got out or were let out by the victim.

The St. Clair County Animal Control Department took custody of the two dogs, which are both adult pit bulls, Fleshren said. They will be euthanized.

The homeowner is not expected to face any charges.