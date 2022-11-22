WATERLOO, Ill. — Tonight is the night to be at Waterloo for the drawing for the Queen of Hearts jackpot, which is currently sitting at $665,900. There are only 20 cards remaining to draw.

Queen of Hearts players can buy more chances to draw cards if they want to. If their number is drawn from the jar, they have the opportunity to select the Queen of Hearts from a deck of playing cards.

If they are successful in finding the queen, then the winner will receive the entire amount. In the event that this is not the case, the participant will still get $500, and the game will proceed.