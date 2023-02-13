CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A fire in the Cahokia Heights community on Sunday claimed the life of a 69-year-old man.

First responders received word of a fire in the 100 block of St. Leo Drive just before 9 p.m. When they arrived on scene, the house was already engulfed in flames.

“They were able to make force entry, but they could not enter the residence due to the heavy smoke,” said Det. Jamal Jackson, Cahokia Heights Police Department. “They really tried to get that guy out in time, but it’s just unfortunate.”

When firefighters finally entered the residence, they found one man dead.

The St. Clair County Coroner identified the victim as Gary Limestall.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“When something like this happens, we all got to come together as a community and pull together to try get through this as one,” Jackson said.

Just last week also in Cahokia Heights, a massive house fire broke out last Tuesday morning, around 7:30 a.m., near Interstate 255 and Route 15. Two people were killed, one person was critically injured, and several people, including firefighters, were hurt.

The victims were identified as 78-year-old Bob Tierce and 82-year-old Larry Wetzel. The condition of the third victim is not known, and firefighters were treated at the scene.

The cause of that fire is also under investigation.