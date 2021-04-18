72-year-old reported missing in rural Illinois

CLARKSBURG, Ill. – Illinois State Police are asking for the public’s help in a missing persons case.
According to state investigators, 72-year-old Sherry Hubbartt was reported missing by her family on Saturday, April 17 to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Hubbartt was last seen at her home in Clarksburg, located in rural Shelbyville County.
Clarksburg is located approximately 20 miles northwest of Effingham, Illinois and roughly 110 miles northeast of Downtown St. Louis.
Anyone with information on Hubbartt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 217-774-3941 or the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (Zone 5) at 217-867-2211.