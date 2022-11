O’FALLON Ill. – In O’Fallon, Illinois, the 74th Detachment of the Marine Corps League is celebrating with a dinner and ceremony, including the annual cake-cutting tradition.

The oldest marine present passes a slice of cake to the youngest marine present. World War II veteran Bob Shultz is 100 years old, and he will have the honor of participating in Thursday’s cake-cutting ceremony.

It’s all happening Thursday evening at the VFW Post in O’Fallon, Illinois at 6:00 p.m.