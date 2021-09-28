80-year-old Illinois man dies during home invasion, state police say

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is assisting local authorities with a death investigation and home invasion.

According to an ISP spokesperson, 80-year-old Roger Courson was found dead in his home near Edgewood by a family member on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 26.

Authorities determined a safe, a television, and several firearms had been stolen from Courson’s residence.

The circumstances surrounding Courson’s death are still being investigated.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation in Effingham at 217-342-7861.

