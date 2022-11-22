BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged an 82-year-old O’Fallon, Illinois, man in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

According to a spokesperson with the O’Fallon Police Department, detectives opened their investigation on July 7, 2022, based on an allegation from 2016.

On Monday, Nov. 21, detectives arrested Malcolm Goodwin without incident.

That same day, Goodwin was charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13, and two counts of criminal sexual assault of a family member under 18.

Goodwin remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

Because the case involves a juvenile victim, authorities do not plan on releasing any additional information.