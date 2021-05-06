Illinois COVID restrictions to loosen on May 14; state enters “Bridge Phase”

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO– Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday Illinois will enter the “bridge phase” of reopening starting Friday, May 14.

Pritzker said Phase 5, which is a full reopening of the state, could happen as soon as June 11 if there are no significant reversals in key COVID-19 indicators statewide.

The bridge to Phase Five expands capacity to 60% for gyms, theaters, spectator events, zoos, offices, retail, museums, and amusement parks.

Gov. Pritzker says this is one step closer to removing nearly all of the remaining mitigations. He says it comes after the concerning upward movement of cases and hospitalizations from a few weeks ago have stabilized.

The “Bridge Phase” will bridge between Phase 4 restrictions and the “new normal” operations of Phase 5 and will serve as a transition period with higher capacity limits and increased business operations. You can see a list of all guidance for the “Bridge Phase” here.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting that as of today, 85% of Illinoisans 65 years and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health Director also announced the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccine administration plan to include private doctors’ offices and small medical providers.

IDPH today reported 1,778 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 40 additional deaths.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News