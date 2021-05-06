Illinois COVID restrictions to loosen on May 14; state enters “Bridge Phase”

CHICAGO– Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday Illinois will enter the “bridge phase” of reopening starting Friday, May 14.

Pritzker said Phase 5, which is a full reopening of the state, could happen as soon as June 11 if there are no significant reversals in key COVID-19 indicators statewide.

The bridge to Phase Five expands capacity to 60% for gyms, theaters, spectator events, zoos, offices, retail, museums, and amusement parks.

Gov. Pritzker says this is one step closer to removing nearly all of the remaining mitigations. He says it comes after the concerning upward movement of cases and hospitalizations from a few weeks ago have stabilized.

The “Bridge Phase” will bridge between Phase 4 restrictions and the “new normal” operations of Phase 5 and will serve as a transition period with higher capacity limits and increased business operations. You can see a list of all guidance for the “Bridge Phase” here.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting that as of today, 85% of Illinoisans 65 years and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health Director also announced the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccine administration plan to include private doctors’ offices and small medical providers.

IDPH today reported 1,778 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 40 additional deaths.