ELGIN, Ill. (WMBD) – Someone who bought a Lucky Day Lotto Ticket in Illinois has a ticket worth $900,000.

According to an Illinois Lottery news release, the winning ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven in Elgin, Ill. The winning numbers drawn Sunday were: 11-13-14-23-26.

Close to 24,000 other prizes were won during the drawing, ranging from $1 to $200.

The Lotto jackpot is currently $19.5 million, which is the largest of the year, and the second largest in the last five years.

The third-largest Powerball jackpot will also be up for grabs Monday. The $900 Million jackpot will be the seventh-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

