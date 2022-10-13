ILLINOIS — The Illinois lottery has two jackpots that are up for grabs this week. The combined jackpots are more than $900 million.

The upcoming Powerball jackpot drawing is now at an estimated $454 million. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is at $494 million.

The last Illinois Lottery player won $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot. This is the largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois. This was also the third largest lottery prize ever won in the U.S.

The winning numbers in Monday’s draw were: 3-6-11-17-22 for the $1 million Powerball jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at K N R Candy, located at 15 River Oaks Drive in Calumet City.

Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night, with the next prize draw taking place on Friday, October 14.

Visit IllinoisLottery.com for more information.