91-year-old woman found dead with multiple injuries outside Illinois home

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. — Police are investigating the death of a 91-year-old woman who was found unresponsive with multiple injuries outside of her home in Bunker Hill, Illinois.
Someone called 911 after finding the woman at the end of her driveway in the 2900 block of Wood Hill Lane around 7:40 a.m. Monday, according to the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department.
The woman, identified as Nancy Blycker, was pronounced dead at the scene.
About 20 investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are handling the case and actively trying to identify whoever is responsible for Blycker’s death.
Anyone with information can contact the Major Case Squad at 618-585-3214.