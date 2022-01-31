91-year-old woman found dead with multiple injuries outside Illinois home

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The state health director was under fire by senators Monday over his leadership of the department after the governor appointed him over the summer.

Gov. Mike Parson chose Don Kauerauf to lead the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) starting Sept. 1, but now it's up to a Senate committee to approve his appointment. Some members of the upper chamber don't agree with Parson's choice.

Just hours before the rally, more than 150 people gathered in the rotunda to voice their concerns about Kauerauf, who previously served as the assistant director for the Illinois Department of Public Health until 2018 and retired Dec. 31, 2018, until his new role in Missouri.

He had previously said he does not like the word "mandate," but Senators questioned his stance again Monday.

"Tell the committee about your position on mask mandates," said Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville.

"It's been clear from the very beginning, against mandates," Kauerauf responded. "They don't work, and you shouldn't recommend them."

Members of the Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee spent nearly two hours questioning Kauerauf about COVID and abortion.

"What is your stance on life?" Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, said.

"I'm pro-life," Kauerauf said. "It's responsible as public health people that once the child is born, the issue isn't done. It's a job to make sure that those kids grow up in an environment that they have the screenings, that they have access to health care. The answer is yes, I'm pro-life, but I'm also pro-public health."

Kauerauf took over of DHSS after Dr. Randall Williams was asked to resign in April. Since being appointed, Kauerauf has reiterated multiple times, he's against mandates but for masking and the vaccine.

"My position has been that as public health, our job has been to provide you with accurate information, it is between the individual and their physician to be able to make that determination should they get vaccinated or not," Kauerauf said.