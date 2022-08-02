MONROE COUNTY, Ill. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said their 911 system is out after IDOT cut a fiber while working on the roadways Monday morning.

The department made the announcement on its Facebook page at 11:18 a.m. They are working to resolve the issue.

This outage is also impacting Randolph County. All current 911 calls are “going through the Monroe County and City of Columbia administrative lines,” the department said. “If you call 911 the call will be answered but it will go through the administrative prompts.”

FOX 2 reached out to St. Clair County. Officials there said the 911 outage is not impacting them.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.