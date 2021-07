CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – A 98-year-old Illinois man drowned Friday afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Louis S. Janowski fell into the water while attempting to lean against a dock post around 1:53 p.m. He did not resurface, according to an initial Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

He was not wearing a safety device.

Janowski was pronounced dead on the scene by Camden County Medical Examiner Dee Ballard.