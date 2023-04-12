COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Live thoroughbred racing in the St. Louis region returns to FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing next week!

Opening day at the track, the former Fairmount Park, coincides with the return of Horse Hooky Tuesday on April 18. Post time is at 1 p.m.

Race days are Tuesdays (post time 1 p.m.) and Saturdays (post time 7:30 p.m.) until Nov. 18.

However, the venue will be open seven days a week for simulcast betting and sports wagering: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.; and Sunday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The track will host the third annual $250,000 FanDuel St. Louis Derby on Aug. 26.