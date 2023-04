COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The horses are back on the track Tuesday at ‘Fa Duel Sportsbook and Horse Racing’ in Collinsville.

This is the 98th year of racing at the track formerly known as Fairmount Park.

The racing season opens Tuesday and runs through November 18. Race days are Tuesdays and Saturdays. The $250,000 ‘FanDuel St. Louis Derby’ is back for its third year on August 26.

The sports book is open seven days a week for simulcast betting and sports wagering.