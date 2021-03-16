St. Clair County inmates to receive COVID vaccine

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Inmates at the St. Clair County Jail are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

However, many of the detainees are skipping the shot. They cannot be forced to get the vaccination.

The jail has a population of just over 500 people; 324 of them have asked for the injection.

St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson said it’s not only about safety for the people in jail, but also local neighborhoods where detainees could end up after posting bond or being found not guilty.

“These are people that are going back into the general population. We want to make sure if they want a COVID-19 shot that we can provide one,” he said.

The sheriff said he’s following an executive order from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Nurses carried the Johnson & Johnson vaccine into the facility. It’s the vaccine that requires only one dose, which the sheriff says is perfect for jail inmates.

“They may be out of jail by the time the second shot is due,” Watson said.

Assistant Jail Superintendent Captain Shan Collins said they vaccinated 80 detainees on Monday and another 84 will be vaccinated on Tuesday.

“…We didn’t have any complications from the vaccine,” Collins said.

Sanitary procedures continue full force while the vaccinations are underway. Each inmate receives two masks.

“We want them to have the option of cleaning one and while they’re cleaning that one they have on to be able to wear,” Jail Superintendent Major Tammy Grime said.

The jail has also canceled church services. Families cannot visit inmates in person but they can use video visitation.

“We stopped everyone who was coming in from the outside except for judges,” Collins said.

Police officers who need to question inmates are permitted inside.

Sheriff Watson insists no one lives in more sanitary conditions than the detainees.

“That jail is safer than my house,” he said.