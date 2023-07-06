PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed that multiple dogs were located in a boat in the Illinois River near the Peoria Riverplex on Wednesday.

According to Sollberger, there were seven dogs in the abandoned boat. One was dead, and the other six were in bad condition. The six dogs that survived taken to the Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS) for treatment.

The Fon du Lac Park District is the primary law enforcement agency on the Illinois River. Their police chief Chance Barlow said a call came in around 5:30 p.m. and the boat was pulled around 7:50 p.m.

The boat is a 32-foot Cabin Cruiser with the anchor down. No one was on the boat except for the dogs. Police have not yet disclosed any arrests or what else might have led up to this incident.